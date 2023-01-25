Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Razzies have taken an additional step in bettering their parody awards show after they received backlash for nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

The group famous for recognising films and performances they feel are the worst of the year – formally known as The Golden Raspberry Awards – were met with serious criticism for including the Firestarter star in the Worst Actress category.

In a recent statement (via Variety), Razzies founder John Wilson issued a public apology to Armstrong, confirming her removal from the “final ballot”.

He additionally noted: “Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that, from this point forward, we are adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or film-maker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards.

“We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included,” Wilson said.

His response came after many people reprimanded them for nominating Armstrong, who leads the sci-fi thriller based on Stephen King’s 1980 novel of the same name.

“The Razzies are extra despicable for nominating a child actor,” one wrote on Twitter, with another commenting: “The Razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive and wrong.”

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Getty Images)

Established in 1980 by film graduates and industry veterans John JB Wilson and Mo Murphy as a “counterbalance to the Oscars”, the 2022 Razzies previously honoured Worst Actor LeBron James for his lead role in Space Jam: A New Legacy and Diana: The Musical’s Jeanna de Waal for Worst Actress.

With the removal of Armstrong, this year’s Worst Actress nominees includes Alicia Silverstone (The Requin), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita) and Kaya Scodelario (The King’s Daughter).

Per usual, the Razzies are scheduled to be held on 11 March, the night before the 2023 Oscars, which will broadcast live on 12 March on ABC, beginning at 8pm EST.

Find the full list of Oscar nominations here.