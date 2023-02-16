Rebel Wilson says Pitch Perfect contract demanded she did not lose weight

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has claimed that her contract for the Pitch Perfect film franchise stipulated that she did not lose weight.

The actor, 42, talked about her weight loss efforts, which began in 2020 after the franchise had ended, on the latest episode of the American podcast Call Her Daddy.

“I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over,” Wilson said.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose – I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

In the musical-comedy film series, Wilson played a student called “Fat Amy”, with the role making her a household name.

Wilson said that, despite the contract’s stipulation, she was keen to “get healthier”. “I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” she said.

“I love doing the roles, I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Rebel Wilson as fan favourite ‘Fat Amy’ in ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ (Universal Pictures)

The Independent has contacted Universal Pictures for comment.

