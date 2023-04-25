Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A chaotic new Richard Dreyfuss interview with Bill Maher has left viewers baffled.

The actor, whose credits include Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, sat down with Bill Maher for a discussion about his career and the political landscape in America.

However, throughout the chat, Dreyfuss repeatedly slipped off the armchair he was sat in. Instead of returning to an upright position, he remained lying down while being interviewed for Club Random.

“Watching Richard Dreyfuss vs a chair is legit the funniest thing I’ve seen this year,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “That Bill never acknowledges Richard’s sitting activity is the biggest mystery of all time.”

Another viewer said Dreyfuss showed “how not to sit in a seat while being interviewed”.

Making matters even more strange was the fact that Maher seemed unperturbed by this, and that it took place while the pair were discussing incest.

Maher asked Dreyfuss who he thought about when he “masturbated” growing up, and the actor replied: “I never thought about my mother – and I never thought that if I had thought of my mother I would be thinking incestuous.”

When Maher asked him if he thought it would have been “incestuous” to think about his sister, the actor said: “In the early years, I thought about very little else.”

He later asked Maher: “Did you have a sister?”, adding: “Did you ever give her what we called a movie actor kiss?” Maher replied: “No! Oh God, please – I love my sister, but...”

Dreyfuss then asked: “Did she ever ask you?” to which Maher said he didn’t get on with his sister when he was younger.

Richard Dreyfuss slipped off his chair – and remained in position (YouTube)

Not dropping the subject, Dreyfuss replied: “You stopped that hostility under a white flag and you literally said, ‘You want to do a movie star kiss??’

Maher told him: “We’re not weirdos like you.”

The Independent has contacted Dreyfuss for comment.