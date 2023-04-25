Kate Saunders: Award-winning novelist and actor dies aged 62

Award-winning novelist and journalist Kate Saunders has died aged 62.

The renowned author won the Costa Children’s Book Award in 2014 for Five Children on the Western Front and was twice shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal.

She was also known for appearances on television, with roles in the sitcom Only Fools and Horses and various BBC arts programmes and appeared as a guest on the first episode of Have I Got News For You.

According to a Twitter post by her sister Louisa Saunders, she died last Friday (21 April).

