Robert De Niro has urged US voters to support Joe Biden in a bid for “normalcy”, warning that a Donald Trump win would result in “the nightmare”.

Appearing on the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher,the famously outspoken Hollywood star discussed the forthcoming 2024 election.

“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare?” De Niro asked his host. “Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy.”

The Goodfellas actor explained: “I just don’t want to feel the way I did (and many of us did) the many months after the election in 2016, where we couldn’t believe that it happened. [Trump] is a total monster…

“I don’t understand it,” he continued, questioning why people vote for Trump. “I guess they get behind that kind of logic, they wanna f*** with people, screw them, because they’re unhappy about something. He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person.”

Unprompted, De Niro said he would never play Trump as an actor because he failed to see “any good in him. Nothing, nothing at all, nothing redeemable.”

Robert De Niro on Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

“If he wins the election, you won’t be on this show anymore,” he told Maher. “He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us could imagine.”

“The bottom line is Biden’s our guy,” he concluded. “He represents what this country’s supposed to be about.”

Trump launched a belated attack on De Niro in December last year, branding the Oscar-winning star a “total loser” one week after De Niro went after him in his speech at the Gotham Awards.

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” he wrote.

“He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought,” the ex-president added.

“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

Trump hit out at De Niro in December (Getty)

In an 2019 interview with The Independent while promoting The Irishman, De Niro said: “Trump cares only about one thing: he wants to be the boss.

“He will be the boss no matter what it takes. If he did win the next election, there’s definitely more chance of him allowing us to get into a war, and if you’re a president in a war, it’s more likely a chance you would stay for a third term. Imagine him in a third term.”

De Niro will almost certainly be attending the Oscars this Sunday (10 March), where his latest film directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, is up for a number of major awards, including Best Picture.

You can follow the latest Academy Awards updates here.