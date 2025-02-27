Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has claimed that her former co-star Michelle Trachtenberg was “struggling” before her death.

The 62-year-old issued a statement about Trachtenberg on Wednesday, hours after the 39-year-old was found dead in her New York City apartment. O’Donnell acknowledged how “heartbreaking” it was to hear about the passing of the Gossip Girl alum.

“I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped,” she added in her statement, shared with People.

O’Donnell worked with Trachtenberg on the 1996 Nickelodeon movie, Harriet the Spy. In the film, which was one of Trachtenberg's first acting roles, she played a sixth-grader who aspired to be a writer and a spy, while O’Donnell played her character’s nanny.

The New York Post was the first to report Trachtenberg’s death on Wednesday, noting that the police responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m. that day at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex on Central Park South.

The NYPD confirmed they found Trachtenberg “unconscious and unresponsive” and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but police are not investigating it as suspicious.

According to the Post, she recently underwent a liver transplant.

Following her role in Harriet the Spy, Trachtenberg continued her career as a child actor, securing another break-out role as Dawn Summers in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She remained on the show until it ended in 2003.

She also played the lead role in Disney’s 2005 comedy sports drama film Ice Princess as Casey Carlyle, before taking on her signature role as antagonist Georgina Sparks on the CW TV show Gossip Girl, which ran 2007 to 2012, and Trachtenberg returned to the part for appearances in two episodes of Max’s Gossip Girl revival.

There were concerns about the actor’s health and wellbeing that had been raised by fans previously. A series of photos on her Instagram page last year prompted some to speculate about her apparent weight-loss and somewhat gaunt appearance.

However, in January 2024 she responded to fan concerns saying she was “happy and healthy” and had never had plastic surgery.

“Explain to me how I look sick,” she wrote. “Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

Along with O’Donnell, many of Trachtenberg’s friends and former colleagues have issued tributes. Her former Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick, wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear of the passing of [Michelle Trachtenberg]. Sending prayers.”

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson also wrote on Instagram: “Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!”