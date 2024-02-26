Ryan Gosling confirms Oscars performance fans were begging for

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Gosling will perform “I’m Just Ken” live at the Oscars.

The actor, 43, had previously been coy about rumours that he might sing at the ceremony, but Variety now reports that he will indeed take the stage for the Oscar-nominated song.

“I’m Just Ken”, which was composed by producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, is one of five nominees for the Best Original Song Oscar.

It will compete against another song from Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, as well as “It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson from American Symphony, “The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren from Flamin’ Hot and “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” by Scott George from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Ronson and Wyatt previously won the prize in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star is Born, alongside Lady Gaga and Anthony Rossomando. Eilish and O’Connell are also previous winners, having picked up the prize in 2022 for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die”.

This year marks Warren’s 15th Oscar nomination, but she has never won.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ (AP)

In February, Gosling said that he had “still not been asked” to perform the ballad at the Oscars.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” Gosling told Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

His co-star Margot Robbie (who played Barbie) told the publication: “Don’t worry. We’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun.’

“I would love nothing more,” she added. “That would make me – and the world – so happy.”

When told that fans would likely expect it to be an “extravaganza”, Gosling responded: “OK. It’s anthemic. So we’ll need a budget.”

In a separate interview with Variety, the movie’s soundtrack producer and co-writer Mark Ronson was enthusiastic about the prospect of Gosling giving a live performance.

“That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know... it’s my dream. It’s my dream,” he said. When asked if he’d possibly sub in another singer to perform at the event, Ronson said: “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

As well as its two song nominations, Barbie is also in contention for Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

This year’s Academy Awards take place on 10 March.

Read more about how the Best Original Song category became dominated by Warren - and films no one has heard of