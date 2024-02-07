Ryan Gosling shares verdict on performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Gosling has shared his thoughts on potentially performing his hit song “I’m Just Ken” – from the Oscar-nominated Barbie – at the forthcoming Oscar Awards.

The Barbie star, 43, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the eponymous doll’s boyfriend Ken, revealed that he’s “still not been asked” to perform the Grammy-nominated ballad at the 10 March award show.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” Gosling said in a new interview with Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

His co-star Margot Robbie (who played Barbie) told the publication: “Don’t worry. We’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun.’

“I would love nothing more,” she added. “That would make me – and the world – so happy.”

When told that fans would likely expect it to be an “extravaganza”, Gosling responded: “OK. It’s anthemic. So we’ll need a budget.”

In a separate interview with Variety, the movie’s soundtrack producer and co-writer Mark Ronson was enthusiastic about the prospect of Gosling giving a live performance.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ (AP)

“That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know... it’s my dream. It’s my dream,” he said. When asked if he’d possibly sub in another singer to perform at the event, Ronson said: “No. I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

“I’m Just Ken” isn’t the only song from the Barbie soundtrack to be nominated at the 96th Oscars. The soulful ballad “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas has also earnt a nod for best original song.

Meanwhile, the Greta Gerwig-directed summer blockbuster is also in contention for Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Gerwig and the film’s lead Robbie, however, missed out on nominations for Best Director and Best Actress respectively, a snub that has been decried by co-stars Gosling and America Ferrera, fans, and other high-profile figures.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling wrote in a statement last month.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” the La La Land actor continued.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”