Ryan Gosling cries to Taylor Swift in Super Bowl teaser for The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling can be seen crying in his car to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” in a new teaser trailer for The Fall Guy.

The forthcoming action comedy based on the 1980s television series of the same name, and stars Gosling as stunt man Colt Seavers (originally played by Lee Majors).

The cast of the new film, which is directed by Bullet Train’s David Leitch, also features British actors Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham, and US star Stephanie Hsu.

In one scene featured in the trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (11 February), Blunt’s character Jody, Colt’s ex-girlfriend, knocks on his window and asks whether he’s crying to Swift’s song, “All Too Well”.

“Doesn’t everybody?” Gosling’s character replies.

The film is set to place the work of stunt artists at centre stage.

The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab recently argued that stunt performers should receive more credit for their work, writing: “For most of cinema history, stunt artists have languished in obscurity. They are dragged under stagecoaches and trampled by horses in old John Ford westerns; they drive chariots round the Colosseum, or jump out of trains and helicopters.

“Few watching actually know their names. A-listers who’ve been sitting safely in their trailers invariably usurp their glory. That is a state of affairs actor Ryan Gosling seems determined to change. ‘In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work,’ he said earlier this summer. ‘That ends today.’”

The Fall Guy is set to be released on 3 May.

Ryan Gosling in the Super Bowl teaser trailer for ‘The Fall Guy' (Universal)

