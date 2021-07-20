Ryan Reynolds jokes he was ‘begging Blake Lively to sleep with him’ before they became a couple

Ryan Reynolds has admitted to “begging” his wife Blake Lively to sleep with him before they officially became a couple.

The Deadpool star recalled the early days of his relationship with Lively, whom he met on the set of the maligned superhero film Green Lantern in 2010, during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

The pair began dating in 2011, married in 2012 and today have three children together: James, Inez and Betty.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Reynolds joked. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.”

The actor added that the pair “hung out” and kept in touch, but did not begin dating until after they happened to catch a train together.

“Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’ We got on the train and we rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at a film premiere in 2019 (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Before the couple got together, Reynolds was married to the actor Scarlett Johansson, while Lively was in a relationship with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

In May, Reynolds appeared to divulge further details about the beginnings of his relationship with Lively, by writing an X-rated message to her for Mother’s Day on Instagram.

“It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares,” he posted, alongside a picture of the pair embracing. After praising her further, Reynolds added: “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this.”