Ryan Reynolds makes ’promise’ to fans who think Deadpool will be in Doctor Strange 2

Ryan Reynolds has addressed the theoryu that Deadpool will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Doctor Strange 2.

On Sunday (13 February), a new trailer for the film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released, revealing Patrick Stewart’s X-Men character Charles Xavier would appear, while also hinting at the introduction of Superior Iron Man.

Xavier’s appearance in the trailer teased the arrival of a secret society known as the Illuminati, which also features Fantastic Four character Reed Richards, who is expected to be played by John Krasinski.

However, it was a tiny detail featured on the poster that led to theories about Deadpool’s inclusion, something Reynolds has now addressed.

Speaking to Variety, Reynolds, 45, said that he’s “not really supposed to say anything”, but told the outlet: “I’m really not in the movie.”

Reynolds then stated: “I’m promising – I’m not in the movie,” adding that Deadpool 3 “was coming along”.

Marvel fans are convinced Deadpool will show up in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ (20th Century Fox)

Reynolds announced a break from acting in November 2021 so that he could spend more time with his family.

After finishing work on a Christmas film called Spirited, the actor wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

In January 2021, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Deadpool would be introduced to the MCU, although details on when this will happen remain unknown.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May 2022. Reynolds’s new Netflix film, The Adam Project, will be released on 11 March.