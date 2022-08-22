‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
There’s a catch, however...
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.
Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.
The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.
Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.
Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and “terrible”.
Now, it has been reported that a sequel is in the works. There’s a catch, however: Reynolds and his original co-stars will not be returning.
The existence of RIPD 2: Rise of The Damned came to light when it was confirmed the film had received a PG-13 rating.
According to IMDB, the film stars Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street) and Jake Choi (Succession).
Other than this, little is known about the film’s plot or release details. The database also claims that Rise of the Damned has already completed filming.
