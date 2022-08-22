Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.

Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.

The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.

Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and “terrible”.

Now, it has been reported that a sequel is in the works. There’s a catch, however: Reynolds and his original co-stars will not be returning.

The existence of RIPD 2: Rise of The Damned came to light when it was confirmed the film had received a PG-13 rating.

Ryan Reynolds in ‘RIPD' (Universal)

According to IMDB, the film stars Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street) and Jake Choi (Succession).

Other than this, little is known about the film’s plot or release details. The database also claims that Rise of the Damned has already completed filming.

