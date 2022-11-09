Jump to content

‘I would do anything for that woman’: Ryan Reynolds responds to Taylor Swift ‘Deadpool 3’ rumours

‘Deadpool 3’ will be released in cinemas on 8 November 2024

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:50
Comments
Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has responded to rumours that Taylor Swift could be appearing in Deadpool 3.

Talk of Swift making a cameo began in September, when Reynolds shared a promotional video announcing the Marvel film, which is set to be released on 8 November 2024.

The teaser – which revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the movie – was filmed in the same house used for Swift’s 2021 short film, All Too Well, causing fans to think the singer-songwriter would feature in the film.

“If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location,” Reynolds joked to Entertainment Tonight about the fan theory.

He confirmed that Swift would not be appearing in the film but said he would “of course” be happy for her to do so.

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he said.

He added that his “whole house” – of wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters – is “obsessed” with Swift’s latest album, Midnights.

“Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he said. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

On Jackman’s reprisal of his iconic role as Wolverine, Reynolds said it took years of convincing the actor.

“I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years,” he said. “It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back.’

“All we had to do was sell it to [producer] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long, and the next thing you knew here we are.”

Deadpool 3 will be released in cinemas on 8 November 2024.

