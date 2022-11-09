Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds has responded to rumours that Taylor Swift could be appearing in Deadpool 3.

Talk of Swift making a cameo began in September, when Reynolds shared a promotional video announcing the Marvel film, which is set to be released on 8 November 2024.

The teaser – which revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the movie – was filmed in the same house used for Swift’s 2021 short film, All Too Well, causing fans to think the singer-songwriter would feature in the film.

“If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location,” Reynolds joked to Entertainment Tonight about the fan theory.

He confirmed that Swift would not be appearing in the film but said he would “of course” be happy for her to do so.

“Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he said.

He added that his “whole house” – of wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters – is “obsessed” with Swift’s latest album, Midnights.

“Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he said. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

On Jackman’s reprisal of his iconic role as Wolverine, Reynolds said it took years of convincing the actor.

“I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years,” he said. “It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back.’

“All we had to do was sell it to [producer] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long, and the next thing you knew here we are.”

Deadpool 3 will be released in cinemas on 8 November 2024.