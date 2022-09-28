Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

In typical Reynolds fashion, the actor shared the news through a satirical video of the pair, where he initially appears to be "soul searching" for the answer to how he can make the movie "special."

"It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I… I have nothing," he says after a dramatic monologue.

However, the video turns around when Mr Jackman wanders into the background of the shot - teeing up Ryan Reynolds's announcement.

