Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds has addressed mounting speculation that Taylor Swift will star in the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The pop singer, 34, is rumoured to have been cast alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the mutant pop star Dazzler, which director Shawn Levy is yet to confirm or deny.

Reynolds acknowledged the speculation surrounding Swift’s involvement in the highly anticipated Marvel movie and teased that “anything” is possible in the superhero universe.

Speaking to Screen Rant , Reynolds said there had been “so many people” who “might end up in the film”.

The actor added he’d even seen a fan theory that Elvis Presley, who died in 1977, would feature in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe,” he said. “Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

In 2023, Swift was spotted walking around New York City with Deadpool director Shawn Levy, furthering fan speculation that she will make a surprise cameo.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the trailer for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( 20th Century Studios/MARVEL )

On the same day, Levy appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where host Josh Horowitz asked if “the word ‘Dazzler’ ever escaped anyone’s lips when you’ve been in a room with Taylor”?

“Um, it sure escapes the lips of social media every day, and that’s all I’m gonna say,” Levy responded.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Horowitz followed up, wondering if Swift would “be a good Dazzler”, to which the director cryptically answered: “Sounds like a great idea.”

Reynolds, who stars as Wade/Deadpool, originally denied that Swift would be appearing in the film, telling Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 that he would “of course” be happy for her to do so.

Jackman in the trailer for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine' ( Marvel )

It comes after Josh Brolin, who played Cable in the first two Deadpool films, expressed his disappointment over not being involved in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I so wanted to be in that movie,” he told Bingeworthy.

“I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with – the MCU being so involved now.”

He added: “Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun.”

The film will be released on 26 July 2024 and will mark the ninth time Jackman has played Wolverine, with his last appearance occurring in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as the actor’s swansong in the role.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles,” Levy said.