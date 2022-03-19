The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum reveal they met after their daughters got into a fight: ‘There’s some PTSD attached to it’
‘Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out,’ recalled Bullock
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have reflected on the unfortunate circumstances of when they met.
The two actors star together in the recently released action-comedy film The Lost City.
In a new interview with The New York Times, the co-stars revealed that one of their first meetings took place in the principal’s office of their children’s preschool after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum got into a fight.
“I’ve blocked it all out,” Tatum said about the incident.
“There’s some PTSD attached to it,” joked Bullock. “We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”
Everly, eight, and Laila, 10, have since become good friends, bonding during the time they spent together in the Dominican Republic where The Lost City was filmed.
“That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date,” said Bullock. “We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.”
Bullock later went on to say that she believed she had met Tatum prior to the principal’s office: “I think we met for the first time at my birthday party. You were a plus-one.”
The Lost City also stars Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies