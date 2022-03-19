Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have reflected on the unfortunate circumstances of when they met.

The two actors star together in the recently released action-comedy film The Lost City.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the co-stars revealed that one of their first meetings took place in the principal’s office of their children’s preschool after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum got into a fight.

“I’ve blocked it all out,” Tatum said about the incident.

“There’s some PTSD attached to it,” joked Bullock. “We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Everly, eight, and Laila, 10, have since become good friends, bonding during the time they spent together in the Dominican Republic where The Lost City was filmed.

“That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date,” said Bullock. “We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.”

Bullock later went on to say that she believed she had met Tatum prior to the principal’s office: “I think we met for the first time at my birthday party. You were a plus-one.”

The Lost City also stars Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.