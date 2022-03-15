Sandra Bullock has revealed her technique for phasing out Channing Tatum’s nudity while shooting their new film.

The pair star alongside Daniel Radcliffe in adventure comedy The Lost City, which is being released in April.

According to Bullock, the Magic Mike actor spent a large majority of the film “stupid naked”. She revealed she had to perform a scene “face-to-face” with his penis.

Referencing a scene in which Bullock’s character checks his front for leeches, TV host Stephen Colbert asked: “Was that CGI?”

Bullock replied: “No. [I’m] fully there. Full on face to face, with the, uh... landscape. I had to spend some time down there, just making sure no leeches, and I had a lot to say to it. When you’re down there, you may as well just get to know it.”

The Oscar winner added: “When you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh. I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

Sandra Bullock says she comes ‘face to face’ with a nude Channing Tatum in ‘The Lost City’ (YouTube)

Bullock recently announced she was taking a break from acting so she can spend more time with her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the 57-year-old Bird Box actor told Entertainment Tonight, adding that it’s a “24/7” commitment.

The Lost City will be released on 15 April.