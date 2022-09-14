Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saoirse Ronan was all set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Gerwig has twice directed Ronan in the critically lauded films, Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

In a new interview with People, Ronan revealed that she was supposed to make a cameo appearance in the film but it didn’t pan out due to a scheduling conflict.

“I live in London and they were [filming] there,” the actor explained.

“There was a whole character I was going to play – another Barbie,” Ronan said. “I was gutted I couldn’t do it.”

Sadly, Ronan was busy filming The Outrun, The Unforgivable director Nora Fingscheidtan’s upcoming drama about a recovering alcoholic living on the Orkney Islands in Scotland.

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan (Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Ronan added that she’s since texted Robbie and Gerwig asking if there is any chance she can still appear in Barbie in some capacity. “I’m like, ‘If you’re doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?’” she said.

Ronan next appears in Tom George’s (This Country) debut, See How They Run, as a 1950s London police officer opposite Sam Rockwell.

You can read The Independent’s three-star review of the film here.

See How They Run is in cinemas from 9 September