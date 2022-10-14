Jump to content

Scarlett Johansson says Joaquin Phoenix fled ‘Her’ set during fake orgasm recordings

‘You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm – ew,’ actor said

Peony Hirwani
Friday 14 October 2022 12:29
Her - Trailer

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that Joaquin Phoenix had to flee the set of Her when she was recording her fake orgasms.

Released in 2014, Her follows the story of Theodore Twombly (Phoenix), a man who develops a relationship with Samantha (Johansson), an artificially intelligent virtual assistant personified through a female voice.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the 37-year-old actor spoke about the scene from the film where her character was required to record herself fake orgasming.

Johansson remembered the time when Phoenix literally had to leave the film set due to her fake orgasm recordings.

“We tried to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it,” Johansson said. “He left the studio. He needed a break.

“You don’t want to hear your voice ever. You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having an orgasm,” she added. “You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm – ew. It’s so gross. It was so bizarre.”

During the podcast, Johansson also opened up about being “hypersexualised” in the earlier years of her career.

The Marvel star reflected on her experience of being “objectified” in Hollywood.

“I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do,” she said.

“But I remember thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I think people think I’m, like, 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.”

Johansson went on to note that, while #MeToo has seen improvement in working conditions for young women actors, there is still a lot of work to be done.

She said: “I’ve come to this realisation that it’s important to understand progress and change when it’s really meaningful – it takes two steps forward and two steps back, and then it gets better and then it gets worse.

