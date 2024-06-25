Scarlett Johansson reveals she is part of Jurassic World 4: ‘Script is incredible’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she has been cast in the forthcoming Jurassic World 4 film, which is currently in production in Thailand.

In an interview with ComicBook to promote her new film Fly Me To The Moon, also starring Channing Tatum, she talked about being a big fan of the franchise and how much she wanted to be part of it.

“I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson said.

“It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am. The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

Koepp is returning to the franchise after Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One and Godzilla.

Steven Spielberg speaks with assistant director David Koepp (left) on the set of Spielberg’s film, ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park,’ 1997. ( Getty Images )

The film was announced earlier this year in January, and is being described as a standalone sequel, separate from the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Details are scarce, but the plot is being described as a “completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island”.

Along with Johansson, the untitled film, which is tentatively being called Jurassic World 4, will also be starring Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

“I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and a huge nerd for it. I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself,” the Black Widow star said.

“I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it.

“The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

Chris Pratt in a scene from Jurassic World Dominion ( (c) 2021 Universal Studios and Storyteller Distribution LCC. All Rights Reserved. )

The original Jurassic Park trilogy of films, which were based on the bestselling novels by Michael Crichton, were released in 1993, 1997, and 2001. The film series was revived in 2015 with the release of Jurassic World, and grossed over $1.6bn in the box office.

The final entry in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, brought back 1993 Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill and was released in 2022.

Jurassic World 4 is expected to release in theatres on 2 July, 2025.