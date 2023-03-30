Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Director Edgar Wright has revealed a forthcoming anime series adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs the World “is happening”.

The 2010 action romance cult classic starred Michael Cera as the titular Scott Pilgrim, bass guitarist for a garage-rock band who never had issues getting a girlfriend.

That is until he meets Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), whose army of ex-boyfriends will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors.

Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans also starred, all of whom Wright has said will reunite for the new anime adaptation.

“This is not a drill! This is happening!” the Scott Pilgrim director tweeted on Thursday (30 March).

“After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds.”

Following up in the comments, Wright added: “One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim.

“Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&As and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now...”

The cast last reunited in 2020 for a Zoom table read of the graphic novel adaptation’s full script in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the film’s release.

The new series that he says “doesn’t just expand the universe”, was “conjured” by original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and writer BenDavid Grabinski.

No other information regarding the anime’s plot or release date has yet been shared.

The unnamed Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation will debut soon on Netflix.