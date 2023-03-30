Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Lycett has sent former prime minister Liz Truss a personal (tongue-in-cheek) invitation to “speak her mind” on his new talk show.

In a full-page advertisement printed in the MP’s regional newspaper of South West Norfolk, the Eastern Daily Press, the comedian asked for Truss “to join” his forthcoming Channel 4 talk series Late Night Lycett.

Posting the open letter on Twitter, Lycett’s advert begins: “Babe!!! I hope you’re not too surprised to see my popping my head out from between the sheets (of your local regional newspaper tehe)!!.”

Jokingly identifying himself as “rightwing comedian and passionate Lizz Truss supporter Joe Lycett,” the comedian continued: “You’ll remember me from when we met last year on the TV show of our mutual friend Laura Kuenssberg.”

Lycett famously mocked Truss live in the studio during her September 2022 appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“Now I know you haven’t had the easiest few months, and I just want to reassure you of my 100 per cent continued support. I’ll be honest, Liz – I miss you. Not just in Downing Street but from my life,” his letter continues.

“So I’ve spent the last few months plotting your route back to power and I think I’ve found the ideal first step. I’ve got a new live TV show starting on 31 March at 10pm on Channel 4 (thanks to your successor accidentally forgetting to abolish it) and I would love for you to join us.

“We’d give you a platform, allow you to speak your mind and provide you at least three glasses of Echo Falls Pinot Grigio.”

Before signing off, Lycett notes that “to thrash out the deets, drop me a line at stillveryrightwing@rumpusmedia.co.uk”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“With deepest sympathies, Joe Lycettt.”

You can read more of Lycett’s biggest political pranks here.

The MP for South West Norfolk was elected as the successor to former PM Boris Johnson in September 2022. However, after just 44 days, she made history as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Truss formally resigned from the position in October 2022, after she couldn’t deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party. She was succeeded by Rishi Sunak, whom she had originally defeated in the Tory leadership race.

Late Night Lycett debuts on Friday (31 March) on Channel 4 at 10pm, with new episodes airing weekly.