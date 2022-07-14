Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scream 6: Following Neve Campbell’s exit, who is set to star?

Samara Weaving joins Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere for the first film without Sidney Prescott

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 14 July 2022 22:41
Comments

‘Scream 5’ trailer

Neve Campbell dropped out of the latest new Scream sequel over a pay dispute earlier this year.

The actor has played lead character Sidney Prescott in all five previous entries of the hit horror franchise, most recently in this year’s Scream.

Campbell’s exit, which earned support from her original co-stars, creates a hole at the centre of the series that Sidney has filled since the first Scream movie was released in 1996.

Gale Weathers, the fan-favourite news reporter played by Courteney Cox in the original film, is the only member of the 1996 cast so far confirmed to return for Scream 6.

On Thursday (14 July), it was announced that actors Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) and Tony Revolori (Spiderman: No Way Home) would both be joining the new film, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also directed the successful fifth instalment.

Recommended

Previous casting additions to the forthcoming slasher film include Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby hasn’t been seen since Scream 4, as well as Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, whose characters all survived the most recent film.

Weaving and Revolori will be joined by another series newcomer, My Best Friend’s Wedding star Dermot Mulroney.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in