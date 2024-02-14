Selma Blair apologises after backlash to Islamophobic comment: ‘A terrible error’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selma Blair has apologised for posting an anti-Islam comment on social media last week.

The US actor, known for her roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, made the remark in response to a post from immigration reform advocate Abraham Hamra.

Hamra had criticised represenatitives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush for voting against legislation that would ban any of the perpetrators of the 7 October attack by Hamas from immigrating to the US.

Responding to his post, Blair wrote: “Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

On Tuesday (13 February), Blair apologised for the now-deleted post, which had been shared widely on social media.

Addressing her followers on Instagram, she wrote: “This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter. I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7 Hamas terrorists from entering the USA.

“In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

Blair, 51, said that she had removed the comment as soon as her “error” was “brought to [her] attention”.

Selma Blair pictured in 2022 (Getty Images)

She continued: “Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognise how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way.

“I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to becomes our downfall. I raise my hand in humility and volunteer to break the chain. Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalised communities. I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate.”

She concluded her message by apologising “to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words” as well as her friends, and “anyone I hurt”.