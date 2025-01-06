Seth Rogen says what everyone’s thinking about awkward change at the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seth Rogen voiced a complaint about the new camera angles at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The Superbad actor and comedian, 42, was joined by his The Studio co-star Catherine O’Hara to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series at the January 5 award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

As the pair walked out on stage, the cameras panned from a wide-angle view to a straight-on camera angle.

“Hello,” Rogen said, addressing the room. “I wanna start by saying this whole angled camera thing is very weird. It’s inelegant, it’s strange.

“This whole half of the room can see my bald spot; I would’ve filled that in,” he quipped, pointing to the audience behind him. “I said no, and I regret that now completely.”

“You’re a beautiful man,” O’Hara laughed, with Rogen responding: “Thank you, I appreciate that.”

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara present together at the 2025 Golden Globes ( CBS )

Rogen’s note was praised by viewers on X/Twitter, with one lauding him for “finally calling out the awkward camera angles I’ve been complaining about all night.”

“This angled camera thing IS weird and inelegant thank you Seth Rogen,” a second commented.

Elsewhere in his presenting sketch, Rogen quipped: “As we know, of course, there is no higher honor than winning a Golden Globe — absolutely nothing. There is no better award in Hollywood than the Golden Globes, period. None.”

The nominees for this year’s category for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television included Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Sofía Vergara (Griselda), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Kate Winslet (The Regime), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs the Swans) and Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country).

Foster, 62, ended up winning the award for her lead role in the fourth season of HBO’s hit anthology series.

This year’s film categories saw a mixed bag of winners, with Emilia Pérez, Conclave and The Brutalist taking home the top awards, while Shōgun pulled ahead in the TV category, followed closely behind by The Bear and Hacks.