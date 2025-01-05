Seth Rogen rips influencer-filled Golden Globes red carpet in trailer for new series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seth Rogen has dropped a new trailer for his forthcoming Apple TV+ series, The Studio, in which his workaholic movie studio executive Matt Remick tears into a Golden Globe red carpet swarming with social media influencers.

In the teaser for the 10-episode comedy, released just in time for the 2025 Golden Globes, Rogen’s Matt is seen standing on the awards show’s red carpet with his colleague Amy (played by Catherine O’Hara).

“Who are all these people? I don’t recognize any of them,” Matt says perturbed.

“They’re influencers. Most of them don’t even go inside. They just make their red carpet TikToks and leave,” Amy responds before sarcastically throwing up a peace sign and sticking out her tongue.

“F*** is happening to this town? I remember when the red carpet for the Golden Globes actually stood for something,” Matt replies.

“Oh yeah,” O’Hara agrees, adding: “But if you don’t get thee phone-toting fetuses to focus on something longer than 15 seconds all of this is going the way of DEI departments.”

“That would be a shame,” Rogen retorts sarcastically.

Seth Rogen as studio executive Matt in ‘The Studio' ( Apple TV+ )

The new comedy — directed, written and produced by Rogen and Emmy Award nominee Evan Goldberg — follows Matt, a newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios.

“As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films,” an official synopsis states.

“With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe,” it continues. “As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Ike Barinholtz also feature, while Bryan Cranston will star.

The Studio will premiere its first two episodes on March 26 on Apple TV+ with episodes streaming every Wednesday through May 21.

The trailer’s release comes just in time for this year’s Golden Globes, where Rogen and O’Hara will appear as presenters.

Meanwhile stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.

The divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.