Shah Rukh Khan rushed to hospital after accident on set in Los Angeles

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital after suffering an injury at a film set in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old actor reportedly suffered a nose injury while shooting for one of his upcoming projects in the city.

According to a source, the Pathaan star “began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital”.

“His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding,” the source told ETimes.

“Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose. He is now back in [India], recuperating at home.”

It is unclear when exactly the accident took place.

The Independent has contacted Khan’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Khan broke his four-year hiatus by releasing his much-anticipated film Pathaan.

(Getty Images)

During a fan-meet session on Twitter, Khan revealed details of what he did during his hiatus.

“I just sat at home and watched all films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker,” he said.

Soon after its release on 25 January, Pathaan made history by becoming the Hindi film with the most big-screen showings in cinema history.

The spy thriller was being shown across 8,000 screens worldwide, according to NDTV.

In April this year, Khan’s daughter Suhana was announced as Maybelline’s new brand ambassador for India.