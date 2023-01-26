Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sharon Stone has spoken out about the misogyny she has experienced on film sets from “big stars”.

The actor did however name Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci as two exceptions. Stone, De Niro and Pesci worked together on Martin Scorsese’s 1995 gangster epic Casino.

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should do,” Stone said, in an interview with Variety.

“They’re so misogynistic – now, that is not Robert De Niro. that is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys,” she continued.

Stone began by praising George C Scott, with whom she acted in the 1999 Sidney Lumet crime drama Gloria.

According to Stone, the Dr Strangelove star put his hand on her face as he told her: “You’re the best listener I’ve ever worked with except for my wife.”

Stone went on to describe how other “really big” actors would “not listen to” her, and would not “allow” her to “affect their performance with my performance”.

“That’s not great acting,” she added. “I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.”

Good fellas: Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in ‘Casino' (Getty Images)

“I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, f***ing opinions,” Stone added. “Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But I’m just in it to be present.”

