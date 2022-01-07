Sidney Poitier news – latest: Jeffrey Wright and George Takei lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94
Actor has died aged 94
Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.
The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.
Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.
Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun paying tribute to Poitier on social media.
Netflix star Aimee Carrero calls Poitier ‘a light like no other'
Netflix and Disney star Aimee Carrero has remembered Poitier as a “once in a generation talent”.
Carrero – who recently starred opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix’s acclaimed drama series Maid – paid tribute to the actor in a Twitter post.
“A once in a generation talent, a light like no other. He changed everything. Thank you, Sir Sidney Poitier,” wrote Carrero.
Former CEO of Disney Bob Iger calls Poitier ‘the most dignified man I’ve ever met’
Ex-Walt Disney executive chairman Robert “Bob” Iger has paid tribute to Poitier, a former Disney board member.
“Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met,” wrote Iger, who left his position as CEO in 2020.
“Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special.”
Colman Domingo thanks Poitier for ‘blazing a tremendous path for thespians such as me'
Euphoria star Colman Domingo has paid tribute to Poitier in an emotional Twitter post.
“Until I can properly eulogise him later. Heart broken. I am because of him,” wrote Domingo.
“He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant.”
Domingo is best known for his roles in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, as well as Fear the Walking Dead. He recently starred in Nia DaCosta’s reboot of the 1992 horror film Candyman and the A24 film Zola.
George Takei says Poitier will be ‘mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood'
Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to “trailblazer” Sidney Poitier.
Takei wrote on Twitter: “Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94.
“The star of ‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’ and ‘Lilies of the Field,’ for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.”
Denzel Washington became the second Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar for his 2001 film Training Day.
During his acceptance speech, Washington praised Poitier.
“I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” he said.
At the same ceremony, Poitier received an Honorary Academy Award for his contribution to American cinema. As of 2012, following the death of Ernest Borgnine, Poitier became the oldest living Best Actor winner in history.
Piers Morgan has paid tribute to Poitier in a Twitter post.
The former Good Morning Britain host wrote: “When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’
“Sidney already was a dishwasher. Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong. He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar.”
An official Twitter account for the late musician Louis Armstrong has remembered Poitier as a “legendary actor”.
In a tribute post, the account – which is run by the Louis Armstrong House Museum – shared a photo of Poitier alongside Armstrong and Paul Newman in the 1961 film Paris Blues.
The film starred Poitier as jazz saxophonist Eddie Cook and Newman as trombonist Ram Bowen.
Westworld star Jeffrey Wright remembers ‘landmark actor’ as ‘one of a kind’
Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright has paid tribute to Poitier in a touching Twitter post.
“Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuine regal man,” wrote Wright. “RIP, Sir. With love.”
Wright is best known for his role as Belize in the Broadway production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America and its acclaimed 2003 HBO adaptation. The American actor was last seen in No Time To Die, starring opposite Daniel Craig’s James Bond.
Sidney Poitier death: First Black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies aged 94
Sidney Poitier has died aged 94, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell has announced.
The Hollywood star was known for films including Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and Lilies of the Field, for which he became the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar.
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier, first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies aged 94
He was one of the last surviving major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood
