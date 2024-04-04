Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kirsten Dunst has said she would have reprised her role as Mary-Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home had they asked her.

The 2021 film, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man join Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men to protect the multiverse.

“No, no. I would have,” Dunst told British GQ when asked if anyone had reached out to reprise her role.

The Hollywood star added that she hadn’t seen the film.

But she would have been interested in seeing how her Mary-Jane Watson would have reunited with Maguire’s Peter Parker.

“It would be funny to be like, OK, let’s take Tobey and I and do it in a weird indie way where it’s like a different kind of superhero film,” she said.

“Like how they did that movie Chronicle. It could be cool.”

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man' ( Moviestore/Shutterstock )

Chronicle is a 2012 found footage thriller film, which follows three high school students who gain telekinetic powers.

Dunst is currently promoting the thriller Civil War, in which she plays a photojournalist embedded with the military, documenting a post-apocalyptic America.

In the interview with GQ, Dunst also talked about the reaction to her saying she would do another superhero film because “you get paid a lot of money”.

“That’s the reason people do those movies!” she said, surprised when told no one was that blunt.

Dunst went on to talk about how her experience making the Spider-Man trilogy felt different than the current crop of superhero films, saying, “It was more innocent, I think”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Sam Raimi was like a cult director, so it felt like we were making an indie disguised as a superhero film.”

Dunst seemed open to revisiting her older roles, bringing up cheerleader film Bring It On.

“I mean, the script would have to be really good, and I don’t know what our positions would be or whatever,” she said. “I talked to Peyton Reed, the director, about it,”

Raimi addressed rumours he was working on a fourth Spider-Man film with Maguire and Dunst, saying he had no such plan.

“I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man, and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’”