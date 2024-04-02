Sam Raimi reacts to rumours on Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Director Sam Raimi has finally responded to rumours of his return to the Spider-Man franchise, saying he has no such project currently in the cards.

Ever since actor Tobey Maguire returned to the Marvel Universe (MU) to reprise his role in the crossover Spider-Man: No Way Home and Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been begging to know if they will reunite for a fourth Spider-Man film.

Raimi spoke to CBR at WonderCon, saying he’s heard the rumours of a Spider-Man 4, but isn’t sure if Marvel would be interested.

“I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet,” he said.

“I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with the current Spider-Man, and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey again in it”.

Raimi directed Spider-Man in 2002, followed by Spider-Man 2 in 2004, and Spider-Man 3 in 2007, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. The filmmaker returned to MU in 2022 with the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On whether Maguire would be up for a fourth film, he said: “I haven’t talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures. But, I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I’m on great terms with them. I’m sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don’t know.”

Fans have good reason to hope for a fourth Spider-Man film. In 2022, Raimi had said in an interview with ComicBook that he was open to working with Maguire and Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realise after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” he said.

“I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role”.