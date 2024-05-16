Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey
For those of you (myself included) who bought the Blu-Ray version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens earlier this year, chances are Disney’s latest announcement will be quite vexing.
We all suspected another version of the film would one day be released, but this soon? The first iteration of the film was released in April; come October a “3D Collector’s Edition” will be released featuring previously unseen deleted scenes and further JJ Abrams commentary.
These added features will be spread over four disks and also include “Sounds of the Resistance”, a documentary on the film’s music, and “Inside the Armoury”, a tour of the film’s various battle gear.
Chances are, in the run-up to the release of Star Wars Episode VIII there will be another box-set edition with further previously unseen ‘deleted scenes’, so it may be worthwhile saving those pennies. Still, if you cannot wait, the “Collector’s Edition” hits stores in October 31 in the UK.
Previously, Disney angered fans by not including the last batch of deleted scenes on the DVD release of The Force Awakens.
