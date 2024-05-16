Jump to content

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: More deleted scenes incoming thanks to release of 3D Collector’s Edition

More unseen footage for those willing to pay for the film once more

Jack Shepherd
Thursday 11 August 2016 11:46 BST
Comments
(Getty Images for Disney)

For those of you (myself included) who bought the Blu-Ray version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens earlier this year, chances are Disney’s latest announcement will be quite vexing.

We all suspected another version of the film would one day be released, but this soon? The first iteration of the film was released in April; come October a “3D Collector’s Edition” will be released featuring previously unseen deleted scenes and further JJ Abrams commentary.

These added features will be spread over four disks and also include “Sounds of the Resistance”, a documentary on the film’s music, and “Inside the Armoury”, a tour of the film’s various battle gear.

Chances are, in the run-up to the release of Star Wars Episode VIII there will be another box-set edition with further previously unseen ‘deleted scenes’, so it may be worthwhile saving those pennies. Still, if you cannot wait, the “Collector’s Edition” hits stores in October 31 in the UK.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ILM concept art

Show all 45

Previously, Disney angered fans by not including the last batch of deleted scenes on the DVD release of The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, Rogue One is set to reach cinemas this December; director Gareth Edwards has recently discussed how The Force will feature in the film.

