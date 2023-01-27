Stephen Dorff calls Marvel films ‘worthless garbage’, trashes MCU’s Blade remake

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Dorff has reiterated his thoughts about modern superhero movies and the planned remake of Blade, which he starred in, in 1998.

In 2021, Dorff went viral after telling The Independent’s Adam White that he was “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for appearing in the “garbage” Marvel movie Black Widow.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Dorff said he wouldn’t revisit a comic book movie (Blade was based on a character from a series of Marvel comics in the 1970s) unless they were “more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius… when they were interesting”.

He continued: “But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean?”

“I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody’s going to remember them.”

Dorff took particular aim at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent DC Comics movie, saying: “Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” he said. “How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

Stephen Dorff Blade (Getty Images/New Line Cinema)

The Blade remake starring Mahershala Ali was originally confirmed in July 2019 but has faced a number of difficulties ever since.

Last autumn, director Bassam Tariq exited the project just weeks before filming was due to begin – his replacement, Lovecraft County director Yann Demange, was announced months later alongside a whole new creative team.

After his comments about Johannson made headlines, Dorff said he felt bad and claimed he was caught “in a moment where I was s***-talking a little bit”.