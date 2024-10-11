Stephen Graham joins cast of one of Netflix’s biggest movies of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Stephen Graham has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Peaky Blindersfilm, set to be released in 2025.

The Line of Duty actor has been officially announced as part of the cast, with Cillian Murphy returning as the Birmingham based gangster Tommy Shelby from the highly popular BBC series, with Irish star Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson also set to feature.

Graham is among the latest set of names to join the cast, with other faces being revealed as Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck, who are all set to return to the world of Peaky Blinders.

Rundle played Shelby’s sister Ada in the series and was given the reins of the family business at the end of season six in 2022.

Graham played Hayden Stagg in the final season of the Steven Knight created drama but it is yet to be revealed if he will be returning in the same role.

Speaking to Deadline at the London Film Festival, during the premiere of Steve McQueen’s Blitz, Graham was coy on the part but did confirm that he was in the film, with the Boiling Point star also revealing he is playing Bruce Springsteen’s dad in biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The currently untitled movie has been written by Knight and will be helmed by Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the show’s debut season.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Deadline in June. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The 48-year-old Irishman’s return had originally been confirmed by Knight in March. “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie],” he said at the premiere of his BBC drama, The Town. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Knight previously told Deadline that a movie story would be set during World War II. Production is expected to begin later this year.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders (BBC) ( PA Media )

Elsewhere, Graham has been praised for undergoing an incredible physical transformation for his role in the forthcoming boxing drama series A Thousand Blows.

The drama, which has also been made by Knight, is based on the illegal boxing underbelly of Victorian London, set in the 1880s. It stars Small Axe’s Malachi Kirby as a boxer who comes up against Graham’s Sugar Goodson, a dangerous bare-knuckle fighter.