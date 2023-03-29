Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Macfadyen is reportedly the latest star to sign on to the third film in Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool saga.

Macfayden is currently appearing as Tom Wambsgans in the long-awaited fourth and final season of HBO’s hit drama, Succession.

According to Deadline, which cited sources, the actor will join the as-yet-untitled Deadpool 3 alongside Reynolds as the titular, foul-mouthed anti-hero, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and The Crown star Emma Corrin.

It is not yet known who Macfadyen will be playing.

The film will be helmed by Shawn Levy, who directed two of Reynolds’s most recent movies: The Adam Project (2022) and Free Guy (2021).

Reynolds officially announced Jackman’s return to the Marvel role in September last year.

Matthew Macfadyen (left) and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (Getty Images/20th Century Fox)

The Australian actor, who played the character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, was last seen as Wolverine in the standalone movie Logan in 2017.

For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been wondering how and when the X-Men would be making an appearance.

Jackman and Reynolds have since explained how Wolverine was able to return after being killed off in Logan.

Plot details of the film remain nebulous so far, though an earlier pitch for the film saw Wilson and Logan embark on a road trip together.

Last year, Macfadyen won the Emmy and Bafta for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Succession’s third season.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review for Succession, season four, here.

Deadpool 3 will release in cinemas on 6 September 2024.