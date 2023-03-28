Ryan Reynolds hangs up on Sir Alex Ferguson in awkward video call with Man Utd legend

Sir Alex Ferguson joined forces with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to announce a pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Wrexham.

The legendary football manager “intimidated” the Hollywood stars as they shared an awkward video call, which McElhenney posted to Twitter.

In the amusing announcement, the Wrexham co-owners speak at Sir Alex - who isn’t responding to anything they’re saying - before Reynolds panics and hangs up.

At the end though, it transpires that the pair were on mute and the former Man United boss “couldn’t hear a thing”.

The two teams will play on 25 July in San Diego.

