The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed that he changed the film’s original ending because he felt bad about killing off one particular character.

The film, a loose sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, focuses on a team of DC Comics supervillains, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

Several characters are killed off over the course of the film, often in gory or surprising ways.

Some spoilers follow for The Suicide Squad...

At the end of the finished film, Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) meets an untimely demise.

However, according to Gunn, the film had originally called for Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) to die at the finish.

Speaking to Variety, the director said: “There was a change. The original ending that I pitched, one main character died and one main character did not die.

“And the main character who died was Ratcatcher 2. She was so sweet, I just felt like it was just too dark. Not that we don’t love Polka-Dot Man. We do. I just couldn’t [kill Ratcatcher 2]. So I relented.”

