Following the shocking news that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, heartbroken fans have begun to speculate who could possibly replace him as the Man of Steel.

On Instagram Wednesday (14 December), Cavill said the news came “after being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life”.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Director James Gunn, the newly appointed co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, shared that the forthcoming Superman iteration will instead focus on the superhero’s younger years.

So, while many fans have expressed disappointment on Twitter, saying that they can’t “imagine” a better Superman than Cavill, others have theorised potential replacements.

And given that Gunn’s plan is to tell Superman’s origin story, it would only make sense for a younger actor to fill the lead role.

Jacob Elordi

Some have suggested Euphoria’s bad boy Jacob Elordi would make a good young Cavill. Perhaps it’s their similar deep brown locks and sharp jaw that have fans rooting for him, but given the 25-year-old Aussie’s already shown his incredible acting chops, this wouldn’t be a bad choice.

Plus, he’s got the swoon factor, essential for all superheroes.

Austin Butler

Meanwhile, some have offered Austin Butler as a suitable replacement. Again, like Elordi, Butler’s risen on people’s radars with his latest award-nominating role as Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhman’s biopic Elvis.

The King of Pop is basically the equivalent of a real-life superhero, right?

Adam DiMarco

Another name that’s recently made its way into the pool of fan choices is Adam DiMarco, The White Lotus season two’s nice guy Albie.

Although the 32-year-old Canadian actor is only seven years younger than Cavill, he’s got a face that would still work as Cavill’s youthful counterpart. Also, with Albie’s self-diagnosed saviour complex on DiMarco’s resume, he’s prepared to take on Clark Kent’s selflessness.