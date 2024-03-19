The Crow director criticises remake saying ‘Brandon Lee died making’ original

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Proyas, the director of 1994 movie The Crow, has criticised its remake in a new post on social media.

The original supernatural drama starring Brandon Lee, the only son of actor Bruce Lee, saw his character Eric Draven resurrected as an anti-hero to avenge his murder and that of his fiancée.

Lee was 28 years old when he died in a tragic accident on the set of the movie. During filming for a scene in 1993, co-star Michael Masee shot the actor with a prop gun.

A firearm malfunction led to Lee being wounded by a bullet fragment, and he eventually died from the injury during surgery.

Proyas cited Lee’s on-set death as a reason for leaving the film alone, saying it was Lee’s “legacy”.

The new movie is directed by Rupert Sanders, also known for Snow White and Ghost in the Shell, and stars It actor Bill Skarsgård.

The I, Robot director shared his thoughts on the remake with a link to a CBR article, which reported that the trailer for the new movie had received a “staggering” number of dislikes on YouTube within the first day of its release.

“The Crow is not just a movie,” Proyas wrote. “Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

Director Alex Proyas said the movie was a ‘testament’ to Lee and his ‘legacy’ (Getty Images)

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow [filmmakers’] work,” he wrote.

“And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the [fans’] response speaks volumes.”

Brandon Lee died on the set of the movie in 1993 (Channel 4/Lionsgate)

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sanders acknowledged the sensitivity around the remake and said he had kept Lee’s death in mind throughout the film’s creation.

“Obviously, it was a terrible tragedy, and it’s definitely something that we’ve always had in mind through the making of the film,” he said. “Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow. I hope he’s proud of what we’ve done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film.”

The Crow will be released in the US on 7 June this year, with a date for the UK yet to be announced.