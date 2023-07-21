The Flash goes viral thanks to ‘Looney Tunes-esque’ scene with ‘flying babies’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Flash may have been a box office bomb, but it’s gone viral on social media thanks to one truly unbelievable scene.

The DC superhero adaptation was released in cinemas last month, and has since come out on demand.

The film itself stars Ezra Miller as the titular speedy superhero, while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their Batman roles.

Reviews of The Flash were mixed, and the film has made just over $265m, against a reported $200m budget, at the time of writing. A general rule is that films need to make twice their budget back before they start becoming profitable.

On social media, a scene from the film has been widely circulated in recent days, with viewers ridiculing the accidentally hilarious clip.

In the sequence, a hospital building collapses, which results in multiple babies crashing through the window and dropping to their apparent deaths.

Barry Allen (Miller), AKA the Flash, is on the ground, looking upward at the plummeting newborns. As the world turns to slow-motion to reflect his viewpoint, we see different babies floating toward various deadly objects: falling scalpels; a heavy desk; a canister shooting flames.

The Flash calculates what he needs to do, and propels himself upwards. Instead of rescuing the babies immediately, however, he instead smashes open a vending machine, and starts guzzling its contents for a sugar rush.

The inadvertently hilarious clip went viral on social media, with many viewers poking fun at its content.

“Lot of people complaining about the cameos in The Flash and no one praising it for this iconic scene in which a dozen babies fall out of a hospital window and plummet towards various Looney Tunes style comedic deaths,” one Twitter user wrote, alongside the clip.

“Omg that was hilarious,” another wrote. “The Room-levels of sobaditsgood. I might need to see this movie.”

The Room, released in 2003, is often cited as the worst film of all time.

“Forget the dumb Superman cameos. The babies flying through the air within the first 10 minutes of The Flash had me cackling. I could not believe this is how they chose to start the movie,” someone else wrote.

“This was the best scene in the movie,” another fan remarked. “It was so outrageous, I was cackling in the theater. Just wish the cgi was better.”

The Flash is available to rent on demand now, and is still available to watch in select UK cinemas.