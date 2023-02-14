Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are divided over The Flash’s new trailer.

In the trailer which was released on Monday (13 February) during the Super Bowl, viewers can see Ezra Miller’s title character travelling through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.

While many people are “very excited” to see Michael Keaton’s Batman, others are skeptical about Miller’s involvement in the film due to the actor’s recent controversial behaviour and arrests.

“Excited to see Michael Keaton as Batman again,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “The Flash movie trailer just had my brain scrambled.”

One person wrote: “Intrigued. Felt more like the CW crossover events than the Flashpoint plot line from the comics. Lots of fan Easter eggs. We’ll see how it hangs together as a script.”

Commenting on Miller’s involvement in the film, one fan wrote: “Wish they’d have fired Ezra Miller.”

Another person agreed, commenting: “Yeah I’d be introducing the multiverse to try to move on from Ezra Miller as Flash ASAP too if I was DC.”

Internet personality Oli London also questioned why would DC give Miller “a starring role in a major movie”.

Another person wrote: “I could have everyone on this hell site tell me that the trailer for The Flash movie is the greatest movie trailer of all time, and as long as Ezra Miller is attached I will not be watching the movie or anything that has to do with it.”

Author Ella Dawson wrote: “Ezra Miller is terrible and I’m not gonna watch The Flash.”

(DC / Warner Bros)

Journalist Carolyn Hinds wrote: “Michael Keaton...I love his Batman but not enough to overlook or ignore the fact that The Flash in this film is played by Ezra Miller, who has yet to face any consequences for the harm caused and violence done to people including minors, around the world. It’s still NO for me.”

The cast of the film also includes Michael Shannon’s General Zod from Man of Steel and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as well as Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

The Flash represents Miller’s first standalone movie as the superfast hero since appearing as a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The film has faced a difficult journey to release due to Miller’s numerous controversies, including arrests and reports of erratic behaviour stretching from Hawaii to Vermont.

The accusations Miller has faced include choking a woman at a bar in Iceland in 2020, grooming and “psychologically manipulating” an 18-year-old from North Dakota and hosting a woman and child on their Vermont farm where there were reported “guns lying around”.

They recently apologised for their actions, saying that they have begun ongoing treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

The Flash will release in cinemas on 16 June.