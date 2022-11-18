The Little Mermaid’s original singer shares recording clip 33 years on from first movie
A new live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is coming out next year
The original singing voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Jodi Benson, has shared a video of her performing the 1989 movie’s songs in the recording studio.
Benson, 61, shared the clip on her TikTok account on Thursday 17 November, the 33rd anniversary of the Disney’s movie’s cinema release.
In the video, she can be seen receiving notes on the breathiness of her singing, with a colleague asking her to make the song “Part of Your World” sound more intimate.
“Today is 33 years of The Little Mermaid and I still love singing Howard [Ashman] and Alan [Menken]’s beautiful song!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so honoured to be Part of Your World.”
Earlier this year, Benson praised the new Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
“So thrilled!!! So excited!!!” she wrote on Instagram.
“Halle [Bailey], you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel.”
The movie, which will be released in 2023, stars Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.
Soon after Disney released the first teaser trailer of the live-action film last month, parents started posting moving videos of their daughters reacting to the sight of a Black Disney princess.
