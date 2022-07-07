Taika Waititi has revealed he was “anxious” before working with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor and filmmaker, who also directed the previous Thor film (2017’s Thor: Ragnarok), said that the stars’ reputations for intense method-style acting had preceded them.

In Love and Thunder, which is released in cinemas this week, Bale plays the villainous Gorr, the God Butcher, while Crowe plays Zeus.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi said that he had initially been apprehensive about working with the two of them.

“I thought that Christian was going to be like a very… you hear stories about actors who are method-y and they really take it seriously,” he said.

“And I am just used to working with my friends where we have very casual way of working together, we give each other a lot of s*** and it’s like being with the family. So I would say that I was a little anxious to work with Christian and Russell Crowe.”

However, the director added that “out of all [Love and Thunder’s] actors”, Crowe and Bale were “the two biggest sweethearts” he had “ever worked with”.

“No problems, no ego,” he said of the two stars.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the film here.

Christian Bale as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' (Marvel Studios)

Last month, Bale shared his hilarious response to being told he had “entered the MCU” [Marvel’s shared cinematic universe].

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also recently teased that the MCU had been dropping “clues” pointing towards its next multi-film story arc – and fans think they’ve already worked out what it is.

While the film is yet to be released, fans have spotted a tiny detail in the Love and Thunder trailer which they speculate could point to a post-Avengers: Endgame plot twist.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, shared the one condition he had in order to return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out in cinemas on Thursday 7 July.