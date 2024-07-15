Tim Robbins hits out at conspiracy theories linking his film to Trump shooting

Support truly

Tim Robbins has condemned conspiracy theories drawing parallels between his film Bob Roberts and the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The Shawshank Redemption star wrote, directed and starred in the 1992 political drama, which follows a conservative politician running for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania as he stages a failed attempt on his life to increase his public support in order to win the election.

Former president Trump was wounded in a shooting incident at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night (13 July), which conspiracy theorists on social media have since claimed was staged – just like in Robbins’ film.

Writing on X/Twitter, Robbins spoke out against the speculation, saying “To anyone drawing a parallel between my film Bob Roberts and the attempted assassination of Trump, let’s be clear. What happened yesterday was a real attempt on a presidential candidate’s life.”

He continued: “Those that are denying the assassination attempt was real are truly in a deranged mindset. A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed. They may not be human beings that you agree with politically but for shame folks.

“Get over your blind hatred of these people,” he added. “They are fellow Americans. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming whatever is left of our humanity.”

Robbins’ statement came hours after president Joe Biden forcefully condemned the assassination attempt of Trump in a rare Oval Office address on Sunday (14 July), saying it was time to “lower the temperature” of politics as the country heads into the final months of the election race.

Former president Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler ( Gene J Puskar/AP )

“I want to speak tonight about the need to lower the temperature in our politics and to remember, though we may disagree, we are not enemies,” Biden said, speaking behind the Resolute Desk. “We are neighbours, friends, co-workers, citizens. Most importantly: we are fellow Americans.”

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by law enforcement. Biden said the shooting required Americans to take stock of the current political landscape.

“We stand for an America, not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace,” he said.

Biden sought to link Trump’s assassination attempt with other recent violence in US politics: a shooting at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game that severely injured House Majority Leader Steve Scalise; the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021; the assault on the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi; and the kidnapping attempt of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever,” Biden said, adding: “No exceptions.”