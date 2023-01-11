Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Titanic will return to cinemas in February to celebrate 25 years since the classic film was released.

James Cameron’s 1997 film has been digitally remastered for the new showings and will be available to watch in 3D 4K HDR high-frame rate.

The film will be broadcast in cinemas from 10 February.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who played lead characters Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, appear on a new film poster to celebrate the anniversary.

Winslet, 47, and DiCaprio, 48, have remained good friends since the film, which they starred in when they were just 21 and 22.

Titanic was based on the sinking of the famous ship in 1912.

Until the Avatar was released in 2009 – also directed by Cameron – Titanic was the most successful film of all time, earning Cameron three Academy Awards at the time.

Back in December, the director claimed that he used science to put “to rest” the long standing debate that Jack shouldn’t have died at the end of the film.

DiCaprio and Winslet in ‘Titanic' (Fox/Paramount)

Towards the end of the film, after the ship has capsized, Rose is left floating on a door while her lover Jack is seen hanging onto it in the water next to her, before eventually freezing to death. Since the release, fans have stubbornly argued that his death was preventable.

But Cameron said this wasn’t the case, explaining: “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert reproducing the raft from the movie.

“We took two stunt people that were the exact body mass of Kate and Leo,” Cameron said of the process. “We put sensors all over them and inside them, and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived by this method or that method.”

The conclusion, he said, “was that there was no way they could both survive, only one could survive”.

“So we actually did a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron joked.