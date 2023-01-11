Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael mocks Tom Cruise with scientology joke

The Golden Globes audience gasped as Jerrod Carmichael made a scientology joke at the expense of Tom Cruise during Tuesday’s ceremony, 10 January.

The comedian addressed the fact that the actor had returned trophies he previously won amid a diversity controversy surrounding the awards’ organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

In 2021, it was revealed the HFPA voting body had no Black members.

Holding up three awards, the comedian said: “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

