Tom Hardy comments on possible appearance in forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie

Tom Hardy has addressed whether he will be starring in the forthcoming movie spin-off of the BBC’s smash-hit period crime drama, Peaky Blinders.

The show, which starred Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as gangster and businessman Tommy Shelby, came to an end in 2022 after six seasons. The creator, Steven Knight, has since been vocal about wanting to wrap up the story in a follow-up film rather than with a seventh season.

Hardy played Alfie Solomons in the Bafta-winning series, the leader of a gang based in Camden Town. Although the cast for the forthcoming movie has not been announced, Knight has confirmed that Murphy will be reprising his role as the lead. Now, Mad Max star Hardy has hinted he will also be making an appearance, in an interview with Sky News.

“One hundred per cent, Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don’t know when,” he said. “And I don’t even know if he will, that’s just me punting.”

Netflix confirmed the news of a movie in a post on X/Twitter earlier this month.

“Thomas Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix,” the streamer shared alongside a photo of the movie’s script.

The currently untitled movie has been written by Knight and will be helmed by Tom Harper, who directed several episodes of the show’s debut season.

Hardy said he was ‘100 per cent’ sure Alfie would make an appearance ( Sky News/ BBC/ Peaky Blinders )

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Deadline. “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

The 48-year-old Irishman’s return had originally been confirmed by Knight in March. “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie],” he said at the premiere of his BBC drama, The Town. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Knight had previously suggested the film would arrive sometime in 2024, but with filming beginning in September, Knight has now hinted at a 2025 release date.