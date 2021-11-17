Tom Holland has revealed that he’s done secret bar work in London to prepare for his upcoming role in Unchartered.

The Spider-Man star opened up about his secret job in a new interview with GQ.

The interviewer and Holland meet at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury hotel in Marylebone, where Holland tells the interviewer that he used to come and do shifts at the bar with staff.

In Unchartered, there is a scene where Holland’s character Nathan Drake works behind a bar.

The interviewer explains that Holland told him he “would come in to do shifts with the staff, learning how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours, toss bottles around”, in preparation for his role.

In the same interview, Holland also opened up about working with his co-star on the film, Mark Wahlberg, who had worked out for the part.

“I saw him walk onto set in his costume and I was like, ‘F***, he is twice my size,’” Holland joked to GQ.

The first trailer forUncharted was released back in October.

The film will see Holland play a younger version of video game hero, Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg as his mentor, Sully.

Antonio Banderas also will play a villainous rival treasure hunter.

The trailer features several nods to scenes from the popular video game series, which follows Drake and Sully as they embark on adventures to recover lost treasure.

Uncharted will be released on 18 February 2022.