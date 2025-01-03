Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Holland has shared how he recently stopped a fight in a grocery store.

The 28-year-old actor recalled stopping a fight between two men in a Whole Foods in Los Angeles during an interview with Men’s Health published on Thursday (January 2).

“They’re like going at it, right behind me,” Holland explained to the publication. In response, he then jumped into the fight and grabbed one of the men, pulling the stranger away.

According to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, the person involved in the fight quickly realized who he was.

“I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, ‘I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,’” he quipped. “So, yeah, I go to the supermarket.”

Although Holland said that he goes to supermarkets, this doesn’t mean he can easily step outside whenever he wants. For example, he said that if he goes out to see a play in the afternoon, everything is planned out beforehand.

Tom Holland says he was ‘recognized immediately’ when he stopped two men who got in a fight in Whole Foods ( Getty Images for University of S )

“It’s booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theater and make sure we can get somewhere private,” he added.

He said that he doesn’t like to be surrounded by fans, which is why he doesn’t go to many high-profile events. While this doesn’t stop him from attending his girlfriend Zendaya’s movie premieres, he still chooses not to pose with her on the red carpet.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” Holland explained.

The actor is heading into a big year for his career, alongside his girlfriend. In November, it was announced that Zendaya would be joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next big movie, which features Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

Last week, the film was unveiled as an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey. One of the most significant works of early literature, it is attributed to the poet Homer and is believed to have been written in the eighth century BC. It is a mythical tale following the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

To The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Studios revealed that the movie is “using brand new IMAX film technology,” and will open “in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

This isn’t Holland and Zendaya’s first time working together as they first met on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have gone on to star opposite each other in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

While discussing his and Zendaya’s new project during an appearance on the Dish podcast last month, Holland joked about why producers like casting the two actors in movies together.

“Studios love it: One hotel room,” he said, before adding: “Separate drivers. We’re not crazy.”

Back in October 2024, Holland first confirmed he agreed to star in Nolan’s next film, without any knowledge of what it was about. The Crowded Room star said that receiving the offer from Nolan was “the phone call of a lifetime.” He also noted that the moment felt akin to getting offered the role of Peter Parker a decade ago.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” he told Good Morning America at the time. “And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”