Tom Holland has revealed that he said yes to Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming project without any knowledge of what it was about.

In a new interview, The Crowded Room star said receiving the phone call offering him the project felt akin to getting offered Spider-Man a decade ago, and that it felt like “the phone call of a lifetime”.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” Holland said on Good Morning America. “And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

Asked whether he would accept an offer from Nolan “sight unseen”, Holland said: “Hundred per cent without a shadow of a doubt. When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”

Not much is known about Nolan’s forthcoming venture, except that Holland is starring alongside Matt Damon.

Nolan is writing and directing the film, which will release in July 2026 and be distributed by Universal Pictures.

It will be the Oscar-winning director’s first film since 2023’s Oppenheimer. Nolan’s body of work includes acclaimed blockbusters such as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and the Dark Knight trilogy.

open image in gallery Christopher Nolan, winner of the Best Director award and the Best Picture award for Oppenheimer, during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on 10 March 2024 ( Getty )

In the same interview, Holland talked about his nonalcoholic beer which he launched to mark two years of sobriety. There are currently three drinks available in Holland’s Bero brand – Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA and Noon Wheat.

The product names feature references to the actor’s life, with several nods to his UK roots. Kingston Golden Pils is a nod to his hometown, while Edge Hill namechecks his primary school. Noon Wheat is named after his dog Noon.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Holland, who will be shooting for Spider-Man 4 next year along with Nolan’s project, opened up recently about his first time filming for Marvel, and how Robert Downey Jr stood up for him.

Holland was initially scripted to have eight pages of dialogue in the film but his lines had been drastically cut when the actors arrived to shoot their scene together.

open image in gallery Tom Holland has shared how Robert Downey Jr saved his first Marvel scene from being cut ( Marvel )

“My scene had been cut down significantly from what I’d done in the audition, to now a page and a half or maybe even two pages,” he said on The Rich Roll Podcast.

“We start shooting the scene and Downey piped up and was like, ‘Where’d all the kid’s lines go?’”

Downey was told Holland’s lines had been cut to make the film’s script shorter, with directors Anthony and Joe Russo saying they didn’t have enough time to spend shooting the scene.

“Downey was like, ‘No, no, no. You’re gonna want to spend some time on this,’” Holland recalled.